Explore potential of value-added products, says Minister

Marketing of products is important and modern industrial practices should be adopted, says Balagopal at the review meeting of entrepreneurship year in Kottarakara constituency

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
November 11, 2022 19:03 IST

The entrepreneurial potential of value-added products should be promoted, said Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal while inaugurating the Kottarakara constituency-level review meeting of entrepreneurship year recently.

“Enterprises should be launched according to geographic distinctions. Marketing of products is important and modern industrial practices should be adopted. Businesses with good potential to generate income should be launched,” he said. The Minister also instructed various departments to prepare schemes that would be useful to the entrepreneurs and present them in the next review meeting. He added that a platform would be prepared for entrepreneurs who had launched small enterprises and achieved success to share their experiences.

The work progress of departments, banks, and financial institutions regarding the entrepreneurial plan was reviewed at the meeting. The target of Kottarakara constituency is to start 1,107 enterprises in seven grama panchayats and one municipal Corporation during the financial year 2022-2023.

65% target achieved

At present, 750 new businesses have been launched with an investment of ₹43.78 crore providing employment to 1,449 people. The constituency has achieved 67.75% success so far in achieving the target. Kottarakara municipal chairman A. Shaju presided while Kollam district panchayat vice president Sumalal, various grama panchayat presidents, heads of financial institutions and officials attended the meeting.

