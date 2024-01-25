ADVERTISEMENT

Exploiting power of street plays to sensitise public on lifestyle diseases

January 25, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A scene from the street play ‘Chokanna Vellavum, Pressurinte Marunnum’.

A street drama staged by health workers of the Community Health Centre, Melattur, in the last three days has proven to be more effective than other means of communication in reaching out to the masses with a vital message against lifestyle diseases.

The street play titled ‘Chokanna Vellavum, Pressurinte Marunnum’ became an instant hit with the local people in Perinthalmanna block panchayat. Many stood in awe after watching the play, and said that they were inspired.

“The message against lifestyle diseases is quite effectively conveyed through this drama. It has much more effectiveness than any number of notices and pamphlets,” said Azeez Padikkad, block panchayat standing committee chairperson.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The street play being staged at Melattur.

The street play was staged at nine centres, Keezhattur, Melattur, Edappatta, Vettathoor, Alipparamba, Thazhekkodu, Elamkulam and Perinthalmanna (two places), on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The street play was a vital part of a campaign staged by the Health department against lifestyle diseases.

Several hundreds of people watched the play staged at nine centres. “Before staging the play at every centre, we opened counters for the public to test their vitals. We offered such services as eyesight testing, cancer testing, and different types of blood testing. We also offered preventive medicines against leptospirosis, which is becoming a bane of some regions in Malappuram,” said V. Dinesh, senior health inspector in charge of the street play.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US