Exploiting power of street plays to sensitise public on lifestyle diseases

January 25, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A scene from the street play ‘Chokanna Vellavum, Pressurinte Marunnum’.

A street drama staged by health workers of the Community Health Centre, Melattur, in the last three days has proven to be more effective than other means of communication in reaching out to the masses with a vital message against lifestyle diseases.

The street play titled ‘Chokanna Vellavum, Pressurinte Marunnum’ became an instant hit with the local people in Perinthalmanna block panchayat. Many stood in awe after watching the play, and said that they were inspired.

“The message against lifestyle diseases is quite effectively conveyed through this drama. It has much more effectiveness than any number of notices and pamphlets,” said Azeez Padikkad, block panchayat standing committee chairperson.

The street play being staged at Melattur.

The street play was staged at nine centres, Keezhattur, Melattur, Edappatta, Vettathoor, Alipparamba, Thazhekkodu, Elamkulam and Perinthalmanna (two places), on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The street play was a vital part of a campaign staged by the Health department against lifestyle diseases.

Several hundreds of people watched the play staged at nine centres. “Before staging the play at every centre, we opened counters for the public to test their vitals. We offered such services as eyesight testing, cancer testing, and different types of blood testing. We also offered preventive medicines against leptospirosis, which is becoming a bane of some regions in Malappuram,” said V. Dinesh, senior health inspector in charge of the street play.

