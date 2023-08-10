Experts visit Ashtamudi water metro project site

August 10, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KOLLAM

The initial step to extend water metro project to Kollam has started with a team of experts visiting the site to explore the possibilities.

The project was assessed by the team and Mayor Prasanna Ernst, who chaired the meeting, said that it will add to the tourism potential of Kollam apart from establishing connectivity. Expansion of Ashtamudi waterway connecting some major locations is also being considered in connection with Kollam Biodiversity Circuit, a project announced in the 2021-22 Budget

While infrastructure facilities similar to Kochi will be set up, construction will be carried out in an environment friendly manner. Necessary studies will be conducted to construct terminals and boat yards along with the metro. With the help of modern technology, advanced features like surveillance camera and automatic fare control system will be installed. The availability of water metro is expected to take backwater tourism in Ashtamudi to another level and Kollam Corporation has already taken steps to reduce the pollution in the waterbody.

According to experts, it’s not possible to replicate the Kochi model in Kollam and a new project that suits the features of Ashtamudi will be formulated. Shaji Janardhanan, chief general manager of Water Transport department, and Sajan P. John, chief operating officer, explained about the functioning of water metro and the innovative technologies to be used. Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu, councilors and officials, were present.

