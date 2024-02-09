GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Experts urge Kerala to tap e-mobility potential

February 09, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Panelists at the International Energy Festival of Kerala 2024 have urged the State to fully explore e-mobility solutions.

Small electric buses and micromobility options like e-bicycles and mopeds are cheaper and eco-friendly compared to conventional transportation systems, they opined.

D. Dhanuraj, founder chairman, Centre for Public Policy Research said Kerala should promote electric ‘share autos’ and small buses.

The registration for e-vehicles have witnessed an increase in connection with the International Energy Festival of Kerala organised by the Energy Management Centre (EMC), Kerala, according to Dinesh Kumar, Joint Director, EMC.

Panelists at the event also pointed out that there is an increasing requirement for e-bicycles, e-mopeds and similar hyperlocal mobility solutions in rural Kerala and tourist centres.

Panelists included Nilanshu Ghosh, research analyst with the Council for Energy, Environment and Water.

The Energy Festival, which was on at the Tagore Theatre, concluded on Friday.

