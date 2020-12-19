Experts trying to trace root of shigella infection

Kozhikode

19 December 2020 20:07 IST

There are six confirmed and 19 suspected cases in Kozhikode

The Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, has begun an investigation into the outbreak of shigella bacterial infection at Kottamparamba- Mundikkalthazham at Mayanad area in the city.

This follows the recent death of a 11-year-old boy due to the infection and hospitalisation of scores of others after symptoms were found among them. The Health Department claims that six people were confirmed to have the infection and 19 others were suspected cases. Some of them were discharged later.

According to health experts, shigella bacteria causes an infection called shigellosis, and the infected will have diarrhoea, stomach cramps and fever. The infection could last seven days and most people recover without antibiotics. Some people with other illness and underlying medical conditions, however, may require antibiotics.

Meanwhile, 31 people were found to have symptoms at a camp held by the health wing of the Kozhikode Corporation and the National Health Mission on Saturday. As many as 129 had attended the camp.

However, some of them had the infection earlier too and only 15 were newly suspected cases, said sources. The number of children with suspected infection has risen to four, with two more being referred to the hospital on Saturday.

According to sources, water samples and food samples have been collected from the area and sent for detailed lab tests. Though the origin of the infection is yet to be confirmed, unhygienic water resources are likely to have led to the infection.