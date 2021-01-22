Experts submit report on medical college site

Members visit plots in Wayanad

The visit of an expert team led by Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla to identify a suitable land for setting up the proposed medical college in the public sector concluded on Thursday.

The government had allocated ₹300 crore for the proposed medical college in its 2021 budget.

The 10-member team comprising experts from the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode, senior officials of Soil Conservation, Public Works and Health Departments visited four sites in the district, including the District Hospital at Mananthavady, a site under the possession of the government at Boys Town in Periya village, another at Madakkimala in the Kottathara village, and a piece of private land at Chelode in Chundale village.

The team assessed the advantages and drawbacks of the four sites and submitted its report on Friday.

The team found that the 50-acre plot at Madakkimala was suitable for the project owing to its proximity to the district headquarters, being at the centre of the district. But, the land lies in the orange zone and it would adversely affect the future prospects of the medical college, sources said.

The land at Chelode is situated in an ideal place but it was yet to be acquired by the government.

The team found that if the District Hospital which is spread on 8 acres of land is to be converted into a medical college, it would be more feasible as the current infrastructure facilities could be used for the project and a seven-storey building being constructed on the premises could be used for the purpose.