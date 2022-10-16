Experts stress on the role of ocean thermal energy in power generation

A.E. Muthunayagam, former LPSC director, delivers the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam memorial lecture

A.E. Muthunayagam, former director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), has stressed the advantages of tapping ocean thermal energy for power generation and desalination of sea water.

Dr. Muthunayagam was delivering the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam memorial lecture organised jointly by the Society of Aerospace Manufacturing Engineers (SAME) and the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) on Saturday.

Dr. Muthunayagam, who played a key role in developing rocket propulsion for the Indian space programme, recalled the leadership qualities displayed by Dr. Kalam during the development of the Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 (SLV-3).

Mohan M., president, SAME, and associate director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), presided. VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair and VSSC chief controller C. Manoj were among those present.

The lecture was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Kalam on Saturday. SAME is a forum of technologists and scientists from different R&D establishments, academicians and industries associated with manufacturing in the aerospace sector.