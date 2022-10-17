Experts raise safety concerns over advertisements on KSRTC buses

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) low-floor Volvo and other buses with advertisements on their body parked at the utility’s Ernakulam bus stand. H. Vibhu . | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) cites potential revenue loss of ₹3 crore a month as the reason for its decision to file a review petition against the Kerala High Court (HC) order banning display of advertisements on the body of buses, road safety experts have cited safety issues that such advertisements, which often include body wrappings on almost the entire bus, posed.

Joining the chorus is a section of private bus operators who allege double standards, since all tourist buses were recently directed to operate only after clearing all body graphics and repainting their body in white, with a golden yellow and violet stripe each.

Road-safety expert C.J. Johnson, who has over the years wrote letters to key stakeholders in the Central and State governments seeking to paint bicycles and public transport vehicles in white or colours that are highly visible from afar in the dark, said advertisements occupied a substantial space on the sides and rear of buses, covering even the KSRTC’s logo. This could distract the attention of other road users.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even worse, the entire body of the corporation’s innumerable low-floor Volvo buses is wrapped with advertisements, defeating the very purpose of the elegant orange paint that the buses originally came with. The advertisements painted or pasted on the body give the buses a very shabby look, resulting in the buses losing their unique identity over the years,” he said, welcoming the HC order that insisted that all tourist buses should adhere to the standardised colour code prescribed by the State government.

Even logo get covered

Official sources said permission was granted to paste advertisements on KSRTC buses, based on the directions issued by the agency’s Estate Officer. “It is often tough to clear the strong adhesive used to fix the advertisement on the bus body. The advertisements and wrappings often cover the logo, with passengers complaining of not being able to recognise the KSRTC’s low-floor buses. The buses will bring in more revenue than from the advertisements if they have proper destination boards and are better maintained,” he said.

After a speeding tourist bus collided with a KSRTC Superfast bus at Vadakkenchery recently, resulting in the death of nine, including five schoolchildren, social media was abuzz with visuals of innumerable KSRTC buses operating with dysfunctional brake and indicator lights. Many demanded that the corporation install LED lights on either side of all the KSRTC buses, as in the case of KSRTC-Swift buses.

Reward system

Former Chairman and Manging Director (CMD) of the KSRTC, T.P. Senkumar, during whose tenure the low-floor buses under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) were added to the corporation’s fleet, spoke of how he introduced a system of rewarding people who informed the transport utility of dysfunctional lights and other safety requirements on the KSRTC buses. “In addition, instructions were given to drivers to drive buses that had functional lights and other equipment.”

KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar said a decision was yet to be taken on challenging the HC order. Buses of the State Transport Undertakings (STUs) could adorn advertisements, as per rules. “This cannot be compared with vulgar body graphics on tourist and private buses,” he said.