Experts moot a change in COVID-19 surveillance strategy

The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases which do not seem to have any source and are hence untraceable is an indication that Kerala needs to take a relook at its current surveillance strategy, public health experts point out.

The cases began to spiral upwards after May 7 following the influx of expatriates and Keralites from other States where disease transmission has been intense.

‘Shift focus’

“At present, Kerala’s surveillance is more focussed on doing a large number of diagnostic tests (polymerase chain reaction or PCR) among a group of people and their primary contacts who are anyway going into quarantine. The real picture will be unravelled only if we do a significant number of tests amongst the general population and the vulnerable, high-risk groups such as health workers and headload workers and analyse the data,” a senior public health professional says.

Mostly imported cases

“In short, all current COVID-19 projections are based on the numbers we have obtained through the surveillance of these imported cases, when in fact these should be based on the actual data on cases with untraceable source occurring in the community. We have a clear idea about the imported cases but we have no clarity on what is happening outside this population,” he adds.

What proportion of the PCR diagnostic tests is done amongst this general community and vulnerable, high-risk groups? What proportion of the tests has turned positive? Exactly, how many cases are there without a clear epidemiological link? How many SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) cases are being reported from districts and what is the proportion of PCR tests done in this group?

Under field conditions, what is the sensitivity and specificity of the rapid antibody kits now being used to conduct community surveillance? Several public health experts say these crucial data are not currently available in the public domain.

The larger picture

“According to the government, in the first phase of community surveillance, the State did approximately 8,000 PCR tests (augmented and sentinel surveillance) and detected only eight cases. However, the data are very significant because it represents the positivity found in just a small proportion of the population. Not extrapolating this data to the State’s population is a serious error. The data, if extrapolated, would have revealed an estimated 20,000 undetected cases in adults at that point in time,” says a senior epidemiologist, who does not wish to be quoted.

Swab collection centres

He points out that the recent serological survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research in 69 districts, which pointed to 0.73% of the population being affected by SARS-CoV-2, if extrapolated to the adult population of these districts, would also point out to lakhs having been infected, several times over the official figure.

“What we need is a systematic surveillance of ILI (influenza-like illness) cases from grassroots and not the data from tertiary care centres alone. Distributed swab collection centres is needed. These sites should be the reporting sites for SARI. This is necessary in the long run to prepare the State for its long engagement with the pandemic,” they point out.