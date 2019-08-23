Experts flag reasons for landslips

The State needs more specific and localised rain mapping for effective preparedness against flood situations, according to a group of experts at a brainstorming session organised by the Integrated Rural Technology Centre here on Friday.

“The current district-level weather alerts are not sufficient. We need rain gauges in each ward. Voluntary organisations should be roped in for this effort. People should be prepared for flood situation. A handbook on facing natural calamities will be useful. Disaster management should be incorporated in school syllabus,” said K.V. Thomas, retired scientist of National Centre for Earth Science Studies.

Rampant mining of natural resources and unscientific agriculture patterns are the major reasons for landslips and soil piping, which claimed many lives in the last two floods, said S. Sreekumar, geologist and director of the IRTC .

“Our constructions block the natural flow of rivers. Many studies show that plantations in vast stretches of forestland triggered landslides,” he noted. Local body institutions which give permission for indiscriminate land use are to be primarily blamed for the calamities, the experts said.

Along with rehabilitation of human beings, that of livestock also should be considered, S. Biju of KVASU, said.

The meeting demanded an overhaul of the State’s tourism policy. Though it is a major source of income, the unscientific constructions for tourism development cannot be justified.

Farming on slopes

The State does not have guidelines for farming on slopes. Farming in areas with more than 27% slope should not be allowed. Crops should be selected according to topography and land use should be determined according to the slope and depth of soil. The experts called for more customized designs for Kuttanad, including toilet system.