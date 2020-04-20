Experts dispel fears about possible floods

Weathermen and disaster management experts have dispelled apprehensions about a possible flood in the State during the upcoming monsoon season even as the observations of an independent weatherman has triggered panic in the State. Tamil Nadu Weatherman, an independent observer, had noted on his Facebook page that he “will not be surprised if Kerala again records over 2,300 mm rainfall for the present year, based on the past statistics.”

‘Too early’

Responding to the developments, M. Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the observations of the independent weatherman was just a climatological probability, which lacked scientific basis.

It is too early and risky to predict that Kerala would witness another floods and that too based on climatological probability. The Indian Meteorological Department had forecast normal monsoon for the country. The IMD would update its forecast during the last week of May, Dr. Rajeevan said.

Though one might not be able to precisely predict the amount of rainfall, alerts could be issued at least 48 hours before the extreme events he said.

Better prepared

Sekhar L. Kuriakose, member secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority, said Kerala was better prepared than the 2018 and 2019 situations to meet the floods. The Authority would wait for the IMD predictions to act. Disaster preparedness had been activated at taluk levels and officials had been put in charge, he said.

The roles and responsibilities of various departments on such situations had been fixed and the system activated.

Though work on 15 of the 100 weather stations of the IMD began, it was put on hold following the COVID-19 outbreak, he said.

The Dam Safety Authority of Kerala was yet to take stock of the situation, said C.N. Ramachandran Nair, chairman of the agency.