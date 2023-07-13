Experts cite need to install front-bumper view mirror, sensors on buses, lorries to avert accidents

July 13, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Wednesday’s fatal accident in Thrissur in which a seven-year-old student who was crossing the road through the ‘blind spot’ in front of her school bus died after being knocked down by the same bus in front of her house, sheds light on the need for front bumper view mirror in front of buses and lorries.

Such mirrors and inbuilt/retrofitted sensors as in cars can save lives, especially of children, pedestrians, and two-wheeler riders who are most vulnerable to such accidents, say road safety experts. It was a month ago that a woman who was crossing the road in front of a parked private bus at Kaloor here was run over by the bus after the driver failed to notice her.

Deepu N.K., Motor Vehicle Inspector, Devikulam, who readied the script and dialogues of Vidarum Munpe (‘before a flower blossoms’), a short film that portrayed a real-life incident, focusing on the trauma of a young man after his careless driving resulted in his daughter being run over by the SUV he drove, spoke of how such accidents could be prevented if there was heightened alert on the part of drivers, ‘ayah’, and parents.

“They must accompany or assist the children while they cross the road. A road safety culture must be inculcated in students as part of the academic curriculum,” he said and spoke of how it would have prevented incidents like a school bus of another school running over the leg of a student who had alighted from his own school bus at Nedungandam a year ago.

Another Motor Vehicle department (MVD) official spoke of how many modern tipper lorries and buses had inbuilt front bumper view mirror and an array of mirrors placed at different angles on either side of the driver.

“It is high time such mirrors, reverse camera, and sensors were made mandatory for prototype approval for school buses and stage carriage buses which halted at frequent intervals for boarding and alighting, so that they can be insisted on for their annual fitness test,” he said.

Safety through mirrors

Sibi Mathai, a road safety researcher and campaigner who posts YouTube videos in ‘I Drive Safe’ channel, had posted one titled ‘Pedestrian, bus runovers – reason and remedy’, a week ago. It analyses CCTV visuals of two pedestrians walking in front of buses getting run over by the buses, one of which was in Kochi. “Enforcement agencies must ensure that all heavy vehicles and those whose ahead vision is low have mirrors that enable a view of the front bumper, the exits and also have kerb-observing mirrors. Proximity sensors on all four sides, which let out a beep when vehicles or people get too close too help avert such accidents since audio signals are often more effective than visual ones.”

Cameras providing live feed too will help in accident prevention. On their part, drivers must frequently monitor mirrors and adhere to a set procedure to ensure their safety and that of road users. Sadly, people who spend a fortune on infotainment systems and on vehicles having sun roof give little attention to such equipment that has become very affordable nowadays, Mr. Mathai added.