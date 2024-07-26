Experts cite need for mirrors, sensors, camera in front of school buses

The death of a UKG student in Palakkad on July 24 (Wednesday) after being run over by her school bus sheds light on the need to fix front-proximity mirrors (also called blind-spot mirrors) and cameras or sensors in medium and heavy vehicles, say MVD officials and road safety experts.

These would help the driver see or be forewarned of people who often cross the road very close to the vehicle.

Road safety researcher Sibi Mathai says investing small sums for such safety equipment will go a long way in preventing such accidents, many of which are turning fatal. A similar fatal incident involving a seven-year-old student occurred a year ago in Thrissur, and the recent accident in Palakkad was the fourth or fifth in the past few months. Proximity sensors at the front and exits are all the more important since drivers of vehicles are alerted more by audio signals than visual ones, says Mr. Mathai, who posts road safety videos on the YouTube channel ‘I Drive Safe’.

Blind-spot mirrors, sensors and cameras must be made mandatory for school vehicles and even others by including such a provision in the Motor Vehicles Act and MV Rules, so that they can be verified even from the stage of issuing the fitness certificate, says former Transport Commissioner Tomin J. Thachankary.

Apart from blind-spot mirrors and sensors, it will be ideal if educational institutions purchased buses having low-glass design, so that the driver will have a better view of the immediate front portion and the front corners, says Rajesh A.R., a Motor Vehicles Inspector attached to Ernakulam RTO Office. In addition, both children and adults must be educated about the need to remain a distance away from parked vehicles, he adds. Accidents also occur since many drivers, in their rush, accelerate after taking a glance at the left side rear view mirror alone, he says.

