GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Experts cite need for mirrors, sensors, camera in front of school buses

Death of a UKG student in Palakkad after being run over by her school bus brings safety issue to the fore

Published - July 26, 2024 09:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The death of a UKG student in Palakkad on July 24 (Wednesday) after being run over by her school bus sheds light on the need to fix front-proximity mirrors (also called blind-spot mirrors) and cameras or sensors in medium and heavy vehicles, say MVD officials and road safety experts.

These would help the driver see or be forewarned of people who often cross the road very close to the vehicle.

Road safety researcher Sibi Mathai says investing small sums for such safety equipment will go a long way in preventing such accidents, many of which are turning fatal. A similar fatal incident involving a seven-year-old student occurred a year ago in Thrissur, and the recent accident in Palakkad was the fourth or fifth in the past few months. Proximity sensors at the front and exits are all the more important since drivers of vehicles are alerted more by audio signals than visual ones, says Mr. Mathai, who posts road safety videos on the YouTube channel ‘I Drive Safe’.    

Blind-spot mirrors, sensors and cameras must be made mandatory for school vehicles and even others by including such a provision in the Motor Vehicles Act and MV Rules, so that they can be verified even from the stage of issuing the fitness certificate, says former Transport Commissioner Tomin J. Thachankary.

Apart from blind-spot mirrors and sensors, it will be ideal if educational institutions purchased buses having low-glass design, so that the driver will have a better view of the immediate front portion and the front corners, says Rajesh A.R., a Motor Vehicles Inspector attached to Ernakulam RTO Office. In addition, both children and adults must be educated about the need to remain a distance away from parked vehicles, he adds. Accidents also occur since many drivers, in their rush, accelerate after taking a glance at the left side rear view mirror alone, he says.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.