Experts call for technology inclusivity across sectors

May 19, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

In a country like India where technology adaptation has happened on a large scale, it is imperative to ensure that technology inclusivity percolates all sectors, experts said at the Annual Management Convention of Trivandrum Management Association (TMA), TRIMA 2023, here today.

“Inclusivity in all sectors is important. Leveraging new technology plays a critical role in achieving the goal of bringing more people into an ecosystem that assures opportunities cutting across divides,” said Mohammed Y Safirulla K, project director, e-Health, Government of Kerala.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on the concluding day of TRIMA 2023, themed ‘Trivandrum 5.0—Prosperity Beyond Profit’, which began here on Thursday.

Delivering the keynote address at a session on “Technology and inclusivity”, K. Nanda Kumar, founder-President and Chief Executive Officer, SunTec Business Solutions, stressed how India’s technology inclusivity has influenced multiple domains, and cited the instance of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) which has taken into account millions of people at ground level.

He also made a strong case for the need to have organisations and businesses that consciously focus on optimising value for stakeholders and meet their expectations of inclusive growth while ensuring employment sustainability, transparency and community engagement.

Role of technology

Mr. Paul Kronenberg, founder of Kanthari, said in a constantly changing world, the focus should be on how everybody equally benefits from technology. Highlighting the potential of technology to create a more inclusive society, he said technology should be utilised to create a level playing field.

Ms. R.S. Jayasree, scientist, Sri Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), noted that deployment of technology in the sector had helped India fight the COVID-19 pandemic in a better way than any other country. As digital literacy was promoted and accessibility ensured, many could benefit from the support offered by the health sector, including e-consultancy during the pandemic, she said.

N. Mahesh, Principal Architect, Iyer & Mahesh, while delivering the keynote address at a session on ‘Sustainable solutions for one world’, noted that every city should have a minimum of 14 per cent of land under green cover to ensure a sustainable environment.

Ms. Sudeshna Chatterjee, Program Director, WRI India Ross Center for Cities, stressed the importance of building low-carbon, equitable and prosperous cities for enjoying prosperity beyond profit.

Globally, cities contribute about 80% of the total GDP. There is always a correlation between economic growth and urbanisation. But that correlation is drastically affected when there is limited industrialisation, poor infrastructure, and services, she said.

Over 400 delegates, including industry leaders, decision makers, professionals, members of the business fraternity and policy makers attended the convention.