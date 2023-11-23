Experts call for research into jellyfish resources in Indian waters

November 23, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

There is a need for better understanding of jellyfish species found in Indian waters in the context of the potential of jellyfish fisheries and sustainable marine resource management, experts attending the seventh International Jellyfish Blooms Symposium (JBS7) here have said.

While India is important in terms of jellyfish fisheries, there are knowledge gaps concerning stocks, the critical role of jellyfish in the ecosystem and the food chain, they pointed out.

JBS7, which began on Tuesday in Kovalam, is organised by the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala, and ICAR- Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). Jellyfish possess unique physiological and biochemical characteristics that have drawn the attention of researchers and the sympsium is expected to enable collaborations in studying them.

Mark J. Gibbons, Professor, Department of Biodiversity and Conservation Biology, University of Western Cape South Africa, stressed the importance of the Ecosystem Approach to Fisheries (EAF) in balancing human needs with those of the wider ecosystem. Dr. Gibbons was delivering a talk on ‘Jellyfish, People and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.’

Knowledge gaps

While noting the evolving importance of jellyfish in a variety of industries, Dr. Gibbons also drew attention to the need to understand more about jellyfish given the gaps existing in our knowledge about them. Such uncertainties also call for exercise of caution this resource, he pointed out.

A. Biju Kumar, Professor and Head, Department of Aquatic Biology, Kerala University, underscored the need for focussed research into jellyfish diversity in Indian waters, addressing a press conference in connection with the sympsoium. Jellyfish have been the subject of two Nobel Prize discoveries, he noted.

Michael N. Dawson, Professor, Department of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of California; and Kylie Pitt, School of Environment Science, Griffith University Australia, were also present. The symposium will conclude on Saturday.