Experts call for innovative approach to climate change mitigation

July 15, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Experts and representatives of government bodies participating in a workshop held here have called for evolving innovative solutions at the regional level and leveraging sustainable technologies to mitigate the challenges caused by climate change, particularly the issues relating to Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH).

A wide range of cutting-edge technologies and innovations to tackle climate change and their regional applicability were deliberated at the workshop, organised by Bhouma Envirotech Pvt. Ltd, with the support of Suchitwa Mission, Kerala, and Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (KDISC). Inaugurating the workshop on ‘Impact Interventions in sustainability and climate change’, Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self-Government, said finding sustainable solutions to waste management would reduce the disaster impact.

Upon each individual

Calling for global interventions to reduce carbon footprint and achieve carbon neutrality, she said, “We should not wait for others to get it right; rather each individual should work towards contributing to a resilient economy.”

Ms. Muraleedharan noted that the DCAT (Disaster risk reduction and Climate Action Tracker) project initiated as part of Rebuild Kerala had steered the local bodies towards achieving climate resilience. “By introducing DCAT, Kerala has gone far ahead of other States in making climate data locally available, thereby making climate forecasting possible for local bodies. It also helps them to come up with a disaster action plan to make the prevention, rescue and rehabilitation easier.”

A clear indicator

In his keynote address, M.G. Rajamanickam, Principal Director (LSGD) and Commissioner, Rural Development, said contaminated waterbodies act as a clear indicator to the extent of waste generated in Kerala.

“Each individual has a role in making an effective waste management system possible. Also, introspection that results in individual change is relevant in ensuring effective waste management and mitigating the challenges caused by climatic changes,” he added.

Participants in the workshop agreed to enable a collaborative platform to deploy innovative solutions that would make possible interventions in sustainability and climate change at the regional level.

