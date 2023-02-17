Experts call for improving post-harvest infrastructure

February 17, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The country’s post-harvest infrastructure including storage facilities should be further improved for strengthening the plantation sector, said experts at a seminar at the Plantation Expo organised by the Plantation Directorate here on Friday.

“It has been noted, as consumers have realised the nutritional value of fruits, the market demand for fruits has shown a remarkable increase during the post-pandemic period. And in India, 80% of fruits are sold as fresh fruits”, said Sanjib Kumar Sahoo of IG International.

Pointing out the major challenges faced by the sector, he said, adequate focus should be given to improving the land suitability, quality of yields, and packaging of plantation products besides, conducting research and training in the sector-specific areas.

According to a recent survey, the country’s available storage facility is sufficient to keep only 10% of India’s plantation products. And this, in turn, results in 6-18% wastage of fruits during the post-harvest period.

Soil testing

Speaking on sustainability in agriculture, Ashok Nair, head of Sustainable Agri Operations, AVT McCormick Ingredients Pvt Ltd, said timely soil testing to ensure the organic matter content in the soil was important in production of quality yields.

“Sustainable agri operations like vegetative mulching, and soil and water testing will help improve the production in the plantation sector. Also, women’s participation should be ensured in all stages of cultivation,” Mr. Nair said.

He also noted that 85% of India’s spice production was from small-holders who rely on conventional practices. Adverse climatic conditions also posed a major threat to spice farmers.

Dr. C.R. Elsy, former Professor, and Co-ordinator, IPR Cell, Kerala Agricultural University, said the GI tag for products would help customers avail quality products and prevent fake products from reaching markets.

“Producers will get financial stability with their products getting GI tag. Currently, 35 products from Kerala have been granted GI tag and more products will be added to the list”, she added.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve inaugurated the four- day Plantation Expo on Thursday. The event has been planned as the first step towards raising Kerala’s plantation products as a global brand.