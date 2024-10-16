Experts bat for digital transformation in co-operative sector at ICA meet

The second day of the 18th International Co-operative Alliance (ICA) Asia Pacific Research Conference held at the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) on October 16 (Wednesday) saw experts advocating for digital transformation to empower the co-operative sector.

The four-day event is jointly hosted by the ICA Asia Pacific, IIM-K, and the centenary-celebrating Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS). The inaugural session was held with an international seminar at the UL CyberPark on October 15 (Tuesday). From Wednesday onwards, the venue of the conference was shifted to the IIM-K campus.

The opening session chaired by IIM-K Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee discussed the critical need for businesses to adopt conscious capitalism, focusing on environmental impact and sustainability. He proposed a framework based on Indian values — Sathyam (Truth), Nithyam (Sustainability), and Purnam (Wholeness) — to guide businesses in their transition toward responsible practices. The three values also serve as the guiding principles for the premier B-school, Prof. Chatterjee said.

Speaking on the occasion, Yashavantha Dongre, Vice-Chancellor of Chanakya University and Chair of Research at the ICA -Asia Pacific, emphasised the urgent need for research and collaboration within co-operatives to ensure sustainable growth.

Delivering the keynote address, former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac called for positioning Kerala as a leader in transitioning to a knowledge-based economy under the framework of Industry 5.0.

He said that co-operatives, with their deep-rooted community values, were well-suited to lead the transition, especially in a State grappling with high unemployment among educated youth. “Despite high unemployment rates among educated youth, we have millions of migrant workers. The solution lies in adopting Industry 5.0 technologies to foster start-ups and skill-based industries,” Dr. Isaac added.

Balasubramanian Iyer, Regional Director of the ICA Asia-Pacific, underscored the importance of knowledge-sharing among co-operatives worldwide. “With over 306 organisations representing various sectors like agriculture, banking, and health, ICA is driving the global co-operative movement towards a sustainable and inclusive future,” said Mr. Iyer.

The session concluded with a panel discussion led by Prof. H.K. Misra, focusing on the readiness of Kerala’s co-operatives for digital transformation. Jayashankar Prasad, director of the DC School of Management and Technology and former head of Kerala State IT Infrastructure Limited, cautioned against centralising control, advocating for a balanced approach to technology adoption.

Neha Rachel Abraham from Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) shared inspiring success stories of empowering women through digital initiatives across India in one of the industrial panel discussions. Despite challenges such as limited mobile access, SEWA’s hybrid digital models have significantly enhanced economic inclusion for women in rural areas, demonstrating a promising path for Kerala’s cooperative sector.

