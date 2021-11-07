Experts against stretching service life of KSRTC superclass buses

Kochi

They say this may hit safety and comfort of the passengers

There is increasing concern that the KSRTC’s decision to continue operating 704 buses that are over seven years old as super-class buses, could have a bearing on safety of passengers and road users, especially so since many of the agency’s super class buses have been found wanting in upkeep.

The decision is to continue operating them as fast passenger, super fast, super express, super deluxe, and AC buses until they are nine years old, following which they will be withdrawn and deployed as ordinary services, till they are scrapped. Even as KSRTC insists that this will not be at the cost of safety of passengers and road users, experts in the public transport sector cautioned against the trend.

A high-ranking MVD official spoke of how such old buses that are not properly maintained, but are expected to operate at high speeds through highways and challenging terrain, could cause accidents. “It was in 2019 that the maximum age of super class buses was raised from five to seven, citing cash crunch. A combination of ageing and slack upkeep will affect their ride quality, while also increasing their operational expense. The KSRTC’s maintenance standards are known to be low and most of its workshops follow outdated practices, unlike other RTCs in southern India.”

Over the years, the quality of driver training has suffered, while the agency has failed to even implement a GPS-based passenger information system that is the norm even in developing countries. Put short, it is mismanagement and irresponsibility to the core in KSRTC, which is badly in need of a visionary, professional management, he adds.

Responding to the development, the agency’s CMD Biju Prabhakar says even a new bus, if driven in an unsafe manner or sans proper upkeep, could cause an accident. “The agency has its own workshops, trained engineers and mechanics to ensure that all buses are roadworthy. In addition, after completing seven years as super-class service, they have hitherto been operating for another decade more as an ordinary service - operating up to 140 kms, through highways and other roads in the State (but mostly at lesser speeds),” he says.