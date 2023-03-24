HamberMenu
Expert team visits Ponnani to study feasibility for mini port

March 24, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A maritime expert team visits the Ponnani harbour on Friday to study the feasibility of setting up a multipurpose mini port.

A team of experts visited Ponnani on Friday in order to evaluate the feasibility of setting up a multipurpose port with potential to handle small passenger and freight vessels.

Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) Chairman N.S. Pillai led the team. The team examined the area where the mini port is proposed to be constructed at a cost of ₹50 crore.

The mini port project envisages construction of a 100-metre-long wharf near the old jankar jetty at Ponnani. P. Nandakumar, Ponnani MLA, who took initiative for the project, said a consistent four-metre depth would be ensured for small and medium vessels to dock.

A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared and submitted in three weeks. Presiding over a meeting held at the PWD rest house at Ponnani on Friday, Mr. Nandakumar said the multipurpose project would give a fillip to tourism in the region.

Ponnani municipal chairman Sivadas Attupuram, KMB Chief Executive Officer T.P. Salim Kumar, harbour superintending engineer Mohammed Ansari, Kozhikode port officer Aswini Pratap, harbour executive engineer Rajeev, senior port conservator V.V. Prasad, former municipal chairman C.P. Mohammed Kunhi, and Harbour Engineering department officials attended the meeting.

