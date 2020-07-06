Kerala

Expert team to visit DM WIMS

A team of experts will visit the DM Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences (DM WIMS) at Meppadi in the district on Thursday as part of assessing the feasibility of the institution’s takeover by the State government.

The team has been constituted by the government after managing trustee of the institution Azad Moopen had expressed his willingness to hand over DM WIMS Medical College, Nursing and Pharmacy Colleges and its associated institutions in the district to the government. The team would submit its report in three weeks to the government.

Dr. Moopen had also offered for charity ₹250 crore from the amount to be offered by the government for the deal.

