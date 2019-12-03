Expert team to monitor MGNREGS projects

The district will soon get a panel of retired engineers as quality monitors to periodically review various development projects implemented under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Project coordinators said the team would have engineers who had worked with departments such as Soil Conservation, Irrigation, Local Self Government and Public Works. Their empanelling on contract basis is likely to be completed in two weeks.

The team will be responsible for conducting periodic field inspections at the assigned sites and submit reports to the district joint programme officers. The release of further project funds and labour charges will be on the basis of the field-level review reports.

According to Rural Development Department officials, the decision to appoint the team was taken by the government as part of efforts to end the poor work execution by appointed labourers. The team was proposed as ward-level work monitoring by local bodies was found ineffective in some panchayats, they said.