Expert stresses need to check antibiotics abuse

The School of Biosciences at the Mar Athanasios College for Advanced Studies Thiruvalla (MACFAST) has started a Antibiotic Stewardship and Prevention of Infection in Communities (ASPIC) club in association with the Sweden-based ReAct Asia Pacific at the college on Wednesday.

Fr Cherian J.Kottayil, MACFAST Principal, inaugurated the club. Philip Mathew, physician and ReAct Asia Pacific consultant, delivered the keynote address on antibiotic resistance on the occasion.

Complex nature

Dr. Philip said ReAct is one of the first international independent networks to articulate the complex nature of antibiotic resistance and its drivers.. He said the non-governmental organisation headquartered at the University of Uppsala in Sweden was launched with the goal to be a global catalyst advocating and stimulating global engagement on antibiotic resistance by collaborating with a broad range of organisations, individuals and stakeholders. Dr Philip said antibiotic resistance is estimated to result in 10 million deaths every year globally by 2050. According to him, the reckless overuse of antibiotics has resulted in the evolution of the resistant superbugs.

Biju Dharmapalan, head of the MACFAST School of Biosciences; Saneesh P.Varghese, deputy director; Beena Cherian, Samitha Sara Abraham and Aparna Tom, also spoke.