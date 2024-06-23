Expert panel to submit report on measures to prevent bird flu

The expert committee tasked with studying the bird flu outbreak in Kuttanad region will prepare and submit a report to the State government containing long-term measures at the regional, district, and State levels for the prevention of bird flu outbreaks.

It will also submit another report within two weeks on the immediate disease control measures to be adopted. The decisions were taken at the first meeting of the committee held at the Kerala State Veterinary Council here.

Chief Disease Investigation Officer (State Institute of Animal Diseases (SIAD), Palode, Sheela Sali George chaired the meeting.

The committee decided to draft an action plan based on the terms of reference recommended by the State government, visit the bird flu-hit regions to assess the ground situation, consult farmers and people’s representatives, and prepare its report.

Scientists from the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) and the Avian Disease Diagnosis Laboratory at Thiruvalla under the Animal Husbandry department also attended the meeting.