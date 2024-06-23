GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expert panel to submit report on measures to prevent bird flu

Another report will be submitted to the government within two weeks on the immediate disease control measures in Kuttanad

Published - June 23, 2024 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The expert committee tasked with studying the bird flu outbreak in Kuttanad region will prepare and submit a report to the State government containing long-term measures at the regional, district, and State levels for the prevention of bird flu outbreaks.

It will also submit another report within two weeks on the immediate disease control measures to be adopted. The decisions were taken at the first meeting of the committee held at the Kerala State Veterinary Council here.

Chief Disease Investigation Officer (State Institute of Animal Diseases (SIAD), Palode, Sheela Sali George chaired the meeting.

The committee decided to draft an action plan based on the terms of reference recommended by the State government, visit the bird flu-hit regions to assess the ground situation, consult farmers and people’s representatives, and prepare its report.

Scientists from the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) and the Avian Disease Diagnosis Laboratory at Thiruvalla under the Animal Husbandry department also attended the meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.