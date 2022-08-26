Expert panel to look into rabies deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

All rabies deaths which occurred in the State this year will be studied in detail by an expert committee, Health Minister Veena George has said. Close to 20 deaths due to rabies have been reported in the State this year, with an unusual increase in the incidence of animal bites also.

The expert committee would study in detail each rabies death that occurred in the State and submit a comprehensive report. This was necessary to allay the fears amongst the public over rabies deaths and to clear confusion surrounding the post-exposure prophylaxis vaccination against rabies .

The expert committee would submit the report within two weeks, a statement by Ms. George said.