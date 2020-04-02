Expert panel to help State to be back on feet

The State government will set up an “expert task force” drawn from various departments to chart an action plan that would help the administration scale down the lockdown in phases possibly after April 14.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Prime Minister Modi had asked States to come up with region-specific schemes to help respective administrations to reduce the intensity of the nationwide curfew without triggering a sudden, rapid and uncontrollable rush of people into public places.

An official indicated that the easing of restrictions in eight districts in Kerala identified by the Centre as COVID-19 hotspots might be slower than other localities.

High-risk areas

The districts flagged as high-risk areas are Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

He pointed out that Mr. Vijayan had said Kerala could not afford to drop guard though there was no room for panic.

Officials said the expert committee would suggest means to resurrect economic activity without imperilling public health.

The proposed committee would consult all stakeholders and suggest ways to restore supply lines, kick start production and restore trade to some measure, though not to pre-lockdown levels at once.

The government might give a leg up to online retail, e-commerce, electronic cash transfer and home delivery of commodities, including food and beverage as takeaways.

Opening up public places

The committee would decide who should access public places and at what time. It would also deliberate on whether the government should increase the number of people allowed to gather in public at a time from more than five, the current quarantine rule, and whether they should open beaches, parks, stadiums and open-air spaces to the public.

“It would not be business as usual. But the government hoped to restore some measure of normalcy,” the official said.

The Prime Minister had stressed at the conference that the country’s fight against the pandemic was likely to be a long and difficult haul.

He had told Chief Ministers to ensure that the public maintained social distance norms to guard against the spread of the virus even if the Centre lessened curfew restrictions.