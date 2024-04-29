Expert panel for reopening of elephant corridors in Anayirankal

April 29, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - IDUKKI

An expert panel appointed by the Kerala High Court to address human-animal conflict in Chinnakanal has recommended the reopening of the elephant corridor from Anayirankal to Old Devikulam in Munnar. The panel suggests both short-term and long-term measures to tackle the issue, as outlined in its recent report submitted to the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the isolation of the elephant population in Chinnakanal, the panel underscored the critical importance of providing connectivity to the broader Munnar landscape. Securing the corridor between Anayirankal and Old Devikulam, spanning a 60-acre shola forest, is proposed to facilitate the free movement of wild elephants. This move could potentially grant access to a vast 4,500 sq. km area within the Munnar landscape.

Additionally, the panel recommended the voluntary relocation of the 301 Acre and 80 Acre colonies in Chinnakanal, with priority given to the former. Furthermore, the possibility of declaring the area as a conservation reserve is suggested to deter illegal activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps against attacks

In terms of immediate action, the panel has proposed installing solar fencing around ration shops to prevent wild elephant attacks. It also suggested staggered distribution of ration items during day time.

To regulate tourism in the Munnar-Anayirangal area, banning of night traffic on internal roads, excluding National Highways, along with imposing of penalties on individuals who provoke or tease wild elephants, has been suggested.

The panel raised concerns about the disturbance caused by over 187 jeeps operating safari in the Kolukkumala area, near Suryanelly. It also recommended a study by an accredited agency to determine appropriate measures, including possible restrictions or a complete ban on jeep trips, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding infrastructure, the panel noted that funds allocated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for constructing an overpass or underpass to ensure connectivity with Mathikettan Shola National Park have not been utilised effectively. It suggested redirecting these funds towards securing the corridor, relocating settlements, and implementing short-term mitigation measures.

Elephant management

In terms of elephant management, the panel recommended close observation of tuskers like ‘Padayappa’ to prevent them from approaching human habitations.

It advocated against capturing these animals under the pretext of damage to property. The presence of such tuskers in the population is critical to maintaining genetic viability. Moreover, Padayappa has become a tourist attraction in Munnar. Its removal will lead to a vacuum, which will be filled by another tusker or herd.

Furthermore, the report advocated for the removal of illegal roadside shops in Munnar and the immediate fencing of the waste dumping yard at Kallar using stronger steel wires supported by solar power fences. The panchayats are urged to implement waste management programmes within six months, with strict monitoring by relevant authorities. Additionally, waste dumped at various locations should be promptly removed by the concerned panchayats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.