Expert panel for PAP talks

With Tamil Nadu agreeing in principle to examine the issues raised by Kerala over sharing of water resources available under the inter-State Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP), the Irrigation Department has started efforts to set up an expert committee that can help ensure an increased share of 12 tmcft of water from the project for the arid eastern regions of the district.

As per the existing accord, the State is entitled to 7.25 tmcft of water from the project. Both Irrigation Department officials and farmers in the region allege that even that share was not released by Tamil Nadu during most of the years since the accord was signed in 1970. Kerala is strongly advocating the need for a complete relook into the accord against the backdrop of reduced rainfall and consequent environmental damage.

Hydel project

By constituting the expert team, the State is planning to argue its case well before Tamil Nadu during negotiations. The team would look into the merits of Tamil Nadu’s demand for setting up a hydel power generation unit at Anamalaiyaru, one of the key feeders of PAP.

The PAP accord, which came into force in 1958, pertains to the sharing of water resources in the Bharathapuzha, Chalakudy, and Periyar basins and needs to be reviewed periodically. The accord was formally signed in 1970 with retrospective effect and was due for review in 1988. But the review is yet to happen.

Though discussions were held in the past between the two States, no review or modification was done owing to lack of unanimity over several contentious issues. Now the positive response from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is giving hopes for Kerala for a through review, protecting the interests of both the States.

Before the implementation of PAP, entire water from the respective tributaries of the Periyar and the Chalakudy rivers used to flow westward.

Most of the water from the catchments of the Chittur river (tributary of the Bharathapuzha) in Tamil Nadu also used to flow into Kerala, points out water expert S.P. Ravi.