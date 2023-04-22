Expert panel discusses alternative locations for translocating Arikompan

April 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - IDUKKI

The High Court-appointed expert committee discussed the relocation of the wild tusker, Arikompan, from Chinnakkanal in Idukki, at a virtual meeting on Saturday. The State government had submitted a list of alternative locations to the committee the day before. According to officials, once the committee approves the new location, the Forest department can translocate Arikompan without further High Court approval. The five-member expert panel comprises officials of the Forest department and wildlife conservation organisations, and a senior lawyer appointed by the court to serve as the convener of the committee.

A senior Forest department official said that if the panel approves the new location, the department will begin the darting process with the help of trained elephants, which have already been brought to 301 Colony near Chinnakkanal. A satellite radio collar from Assam will be fixed on Arikompan, and the department will monitor the elephant’s movements closely. “The mission is expected to be completed within three or four days of it getting the final approval,” said the official.

Jose K. Mani’s visit

Kerala Congress (M) Chairman [KC(M)] Jose K. Mani visited the human-elephant conflict areas of BL Ram, Singukandam, and Chinnakkanal of Idukki on Saturday and called for a review of laws to solve the issue of human-wildlife conflict. However, the Forest department officials blocked the media team from accompanying Mr. Mani to 301 Colony near Chinnakkanal. Following this, Mr. Mani cancelled the visit to the colony. KC(M) State general secretary Stephen George and KC(M) district president Jose Palathinal joined the visit.