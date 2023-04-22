HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expert panel discusses alternative locations for translocating Arikompan

State government submits a list of locations. Forest officials can translocate the tusker once the panel decides the site

April 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court-appointed expert committee discussed the relocation of the wild tusker, Arikompan, from Chinnakkanal in Idukki, at a virtual meeting on Saturday. The State government had submitted a list of alternative locations to the committee the day before. According to officials, once the committee approves the new location, the Forest department can translocate Arikompan without further High Court approval. The five-member expert panel comprises officials of the Forest department and wildlife conservation organisations, and a senior lawyer appointed by the court to serve as the convener of the committee.

A senior Forest department official said that if the panel approves the new location, the department will begin the darting process with the help of trained elephants, which have already been brought to 301 Colony near Chinnakkanal. A satellite radio collar from Assam will be fixed on Arikompan, and the department will monitor the elephant’s movements closely. “The mission is expected to be completed within three or four days of it getting the final approval,” said the official.

Jose K. Mani’s visit

Kerala Congress (M) Chairman [KC(M)] Jose K. Mani visited the human-elephant conflict areas of BL Ram, Singukandam, and Chinnakkanal of Idukki on Saturday and called for a review of laws to solve the issue of human-wildlife conflict. However, the Forest department officials blocked the media team from accompanying Mr. Mani to 301 Colony near Chinnakkanal. Following this, Mr. Mani cancelled the visit to the colony. KC(M) State general secretary Stephen George and KC(M) district president Jose Palathinal joined the visit.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.