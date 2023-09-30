Expert panel considers ways to resume boating at Anayirankal without troubling wildlife

September 30, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - IDUKKI

A five-member expert committee constituted by the Kerala High Court to study the human-elephant conflict in the State will consider ways to resume boating services at Anayirankal dam, near Munnar, in Idukki without troubling the habitat of wild animals. The hydel tourism wing stopped operating boats in the dam on July 14 based on a directive of the High Court. The expert panel said that boating caused disturbance to wild elephants.

According to sources, the panel does not intend to stop the boating facility at Anayirankal. “The panel is exploring ways to continue boating service in Anayirankal without harming wildlife. The intention is to maintain human-wildlife balance in the region,” they said, adding that the panel would conduct sittings, consider all aspects and submit a detailed report before the court.

Viewpoint sought

Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre (KHTC) director Narendra Nath Veluri said the KHTC had already submitted a detailed affidavit before the court. “The hydel tourism wing wishes to continue the boating facility at Anayirankal dam. We are ready to implement any safety measures, including reducing the boating time or switching to green energy boats gradually,” said Mr. Velluri.

According to officials, the court considered the case recently. “The court sought to know the possible measures about boating in the Anayirankal dam. The court directed advocate Ramesh Babu, the amicus curiae of the expert panel, to place their viewpoint before the court on the next date of posting,” said an official.

Daily loss of ₹1 lakh

Hydel Tourism Wing Munnar circuit senior manager Joyal Thomas said boating was a major tourist attraction at the Anayirankal Tourism Centre. “After the suspension of the boating facility, the centre is suffering a daily loss of ₹1 lakh. On weekdays, 500 tourists used to visit the centre and on weekends and holidays, the number went up to 1,000. Now, tourists’ arrival has reduced to around 100 a day,” said Mr. Thomas.