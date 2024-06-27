Expert panel appointed to study bird flu outbreak visits Alappuzha

The expert panel appointed by the State government to study the bird flu outbreak visited various places in Alappuzha on Thursday.

Members of the team visited bird flu-hit Thanneermukkom, Cherthala, Cheruthana, and Chengannur Central Hatchery and collected samples from these places for testing. Later, they held discussions with District Collector Alex Varghese.

The team visited Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts on Wednesday. The panel will submit an interim report to the government soon on the reasons for the outbreak and measures to tackle the spread of the disease.

Team members

The team members include scientists from the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, experts from the State Institute for Animal Diseases and the Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Thiruvalla.

Meanwhile, bird flu in chickens was confirmed at two places in Chennam-Pallipuram, and one place each in Kanjikuzhy and Kadakarappally grama panchayats in Alappuzha on Thursday.

Following the mass bird deaths at these places in recent days, the Animal Husbandry department (AHD) sent samples of the dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analyses, which tested positive for avian influenza.

As part of containment measures, rapid response teams of the AHD will cull birds within 1-km radius of the epicentres in the coming days, said an official.

