Expert committee to study buffer zone impact

An expert committee headed by a person in judicial capacity will be formed to conduct a study on how buffer zone of forest areas would impact people’s lives in the State. Minister for Forests A.K. Saseendran said that heads of various departments and scientific experts would be part of the committee, which would be announced in a few days.

The Supreme Court has directed the State government to conduct a drone survey or satellite survey of the buffer zone and to prepare a report on it. However, there have been opinions from various quarters that an expert committee should conduct the study to give due consideration to the apprehensions of the public, the Minister told reporters here on Friday.