Expert committee moots database to monitor student emigration

January 23, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

At a time when an exodus of youths from the State has sparked concerns of brain drain, a Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC)-constituted panel has recommended the creation of a comprehensive database to monitor student emigration.

The proposal was put forth by an expert committee that had been formed to suggest steps to regulate educational consultancy services in Kerala.

The committee, chaired by Digital University Kerala Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath, has advocated the establishment of a student registration portal maintained by KSHEC or NoRKA-Roots in order to keep track of migration of students from Kerala to other States or overseas. Such a reform should ideally be made mandatory for all categories of students who are leaving the State and the country, it observed.

In the absence of a comprehensive database even under the purview of Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA), the panel has recommended efforts to promote research in the particular area of student migration.

Prof. Gopinath pointed out the absence of such migration data has often left the State in the dark about the plight of several students lured by dubious consultancy firms with promises of attractive opportunities to study and settle abroad, only to land themselves in unforeseen circumstances on foreign soil.

Besides, the lack of such records has hindered evacuation missions carried out in strife-torn countries. The lacunae had left the Central and State governments groping in the dark during the initial stages of Operation Ganga to rescue Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine in 2022.

The committee has urged the government to initiate discussions with the Ministries of Education and External Affairs to establish a national-level monitoring mechanism on student migration. Indian diplomatic missions should also be roped in to ensure the transparency of admission processes in foreign institutions.

It also called for creating a database of education consultancy firms through a proper registration process. In addition, such firms must be made to register with the KSHEC to offer their services. The registration process should be able to review the credibility of the services offered by the institutions by verifying the original agreements entered into by the agencies with the institutions outside the State and the country.