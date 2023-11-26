Expert committee holds first sitting on Cusat tragedy, report likely this week 

November 26, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

A three-member expert committee appointed by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) to look into the tragic stampede on its campus on Saturday that claimed four lives is likely to submit its report this week itself.

Sources said the committee, which held a preliminary sitting on Sunday, would look into the circumstances that led to the tragedy and the future course of action to avoid such incidents.

The three-member committee comprises Cusat Syndicate member and senior fellow of the Centre for Socio-Economic and Environmental Studies, Kochi, K.K. Krishnakumar; professor, Department of Mathematics, Cusat, Sasi Gopalan; and director, Department of Youth Affairs, Cusat, P.K. Baby.

Cusat Vice Chancellor P.G. Sankaran said that the committee would look into various aspects of Saturday’s accident. In a message released to the media, he said that the university would ensure that no such incidents happened in the future. “The university is committed to the well-being of the students and will do everything to support the friends, family and the wider student and staff community affected by the loss,” he said.

Ministers visit campus

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu, who visited the campus along with Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, said that the Cusat authorities had already submitted a preliminary report on the incident. A more detailed one was awaited, she said.

The Department of Higher Education will launch an inquiry to ensure that such accidents did not happen in the future on any campus. She said that the Principal Secretary of Higher Education had been asked to conduct an investigation into the incident and submit a report at the earliest.

Ms. Bindu said that the Higher Education department would issue guidelines to avert similar tragedies in the future.

Mr. Rajeeve said that a Cabinet meeting was held in the wake of the tragedy. The police would conduct a detailed investigation. The government was exploring ways to issue mandatory alerts in connection with such crowded events.

Mr. Rajeeve said that instructions had been issued to all auditoriums in the wake of the blast at a prayer meeting in Kalamassery about the precautions to be taken. While it was mandatory for all auditoriums, educational institutions had been exempted but were expected to take precautions for greater safety.

The Ministers convened a meeting here on Sunday to discuss various issues in connection with the tragedy. Chief Secretary V. Venu; Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Ishita Roy; the Cusat V-C; and District Collector N.S.K. Umesh were present.

