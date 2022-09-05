Expert committee formed

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 05, 2022 22:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has issued orders for setting up an expert committee to study the human rabies deaths in Kerala, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George on Monday said.’

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The committee is chaired by Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew. The members include the Director of the Institute of Advanced Virology E. Sreekumar; Rita S. Mani of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research for Rabies, NIMHANS; State Drugs Controller P.M. Jayan; Head of Infectious Diseases, Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, R. Aravind; Deputy Director, State Institute for Animal Diseases, Palode, Swapna Susan Abraham; and the Assistant Director (Public Health), Directorate of Health Services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app