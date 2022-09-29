Expert committee formed for buffer zone study in Kerala

Former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan to chair the panel

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 29, 2022 19:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan will chair an expert committee formed by the Forest department to conduct field studies and record details of houses, commercial establishments and other structures that exist in the 1-km buffer zones that surround wildlife sanctuaries and national parks.

In a statement here on Thursday, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said the committee that has been constituted under directions issued by the Supreme Court will comprise the Additional Chief Secretaries of the Environment and the Local Self-Government departments, the Principal Secretary of the Forest department and former Head of Forest Force K.J. Varghese as its members.

Another committee has also been constituted to provide technical assistance to the expert committee. This panel will have Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Vigilance and Forest Intelligence) Pramod G. Krishnan, professor of geography Richard Scaria and Kerala State Biodiversity Board member secretary A.V. Santhosh Kumar as its members, and Kerala Institute of Local Administration director general Joy Elamon as convener.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister had reviewed the report submitted by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre that had mapped the buffer zones using satellite images. The report will be scrutinised by the expert committee prior to its submission to the Supreme Court.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Saseendran expressed optimism that the State will be able to prove the practical difficulties in implementing the guidelines for buffer zones in the densely populated regions that come within 1 km of the protected areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app