Expert committee begins three-day visit to Chooralmala

A five-member expert committee led by John Mathai, former scientist, National Centre for Earth Science Studies, began its visit at the landslides-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad on Tuesday to assess the safety of the site.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Mathai said though they started explorations at the crown of the landslide at Puchhirimattom, under the Meppadi forest range of the South Wayanad Forest Division, they could not complete the mission owing to heavy rain from 2.30 p.m.

Forest department sources reported that more than five hectares of vested forest land on the Vellarimala hills of the Camel Hump Mountain complex had been devastated in the catastrophe.

“We just went to the area and had a look at where the materials had come down, widening of the Punnapuzha rivulet, a tributary of the Chaliyar river, and bank erosion. However, we were not permitted to stay there owing to the heavy rain,” Mr. Mathai said.

“We arrived here to study the landslide phenomena, including the causes and the exact location,” he said.

“A lot of land has been lost on either bank of the stream,” Mr. Mathai said adding that they had been directed to make an assessment of the buildings on the banks to ascertain which were stable and unstable.

“We have to demarcate the area where people can go in the coming days. We hope to complete the mission in three days and submit a report to the government in 10 days after discussions with team members,” he said.

The team collected soil and pebbles in the area for further studies.

The team will resume its operations on Wednesday morning. After the inspection, the team will submit its report to the government, including recommendations for suitable land use in the area.

The team includes T.K. Drushya, Principal Scientist and chief of the Centre of Excellence for Water Related Disaster Management in Kerala; Sreevatsa Kolathayar , Associate professor, NIT, Suratkal; Thara Manoharan, district soil conservation officer, and G.S. Pradeep, hazard and risk analyst, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.