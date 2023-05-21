Expert commission to submit recommendations for revamping Kerala Agricultural University

May 21, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government has appointed an expert commission to prepare recommendations for revamping the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), observing that ‘‘special measures of improvement’‘ were needed to maintain the requisite standard of teaching/research in the university.

Headed by E. Balaguruswamy, former member of the Union Public Service Commission and Vice-Chancellor (V-C), Anna University, the panel has as members the former KAU V-C P. Rajendran and Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary B. Ashok. Former KAU Registrar K. Aravindakshan is a special invitee to the panel, according to an Agriculture department order dated May 5.

The order noted that the commission would ‘‘inquire and report on the means to revamp and modernise’‘ the Thrissur-headquartered university. The recommendations would be submitted within six months and finalised in consultation with the Agriculture department.

Terms of reference

An 11-point terms of reference require the commission to review the university’s activities in the past decade and identify the strengths, weaknesses and opportunities. It should indicate specific reasons requiring redressal of weaknesses to improve the university’s national ranking and status and to cure shortcomings before the accreditation of regulatory bodies (AICTE, ICAR, and UGC wherever applicable), according to the terms of reference.

The panel has been asked to suggest methods to attract non-government investment in agricultural higher education in the State ‘‘as per government policy.’‘ It should suggest necessary changes in the regulatory framework of the university.

Further, the panel would explore additional responsibilities for the university such as consulting/advisory services and innovations that can be invested in, thereby meeting the requirements of the State and region till 2033, the order noted.

For improving the academic environment, the panel should outline areas where applied research can be taken up. The terms of reference also indicate that the panel should recommend ways to improve educational opportunity and new academic programmes, given the requirement for ‘‘skilling and skilled employable manpower.’‘

The panel would also assess gaps in infrastructure and suggest ways to integrate digital and online mode of education wherever applicable.