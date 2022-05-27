Experimental cinema wins big at 52nd Kerala State Film Awards

Experimental cinema wins big at 52nd Kerala State Film AwardsMay 27, 2022 19:43 IST
Avasavyooham bags the Best Film and Best Original Screenplay awards, Krishnendu Kalesh bags the award for Best Debut Director for his film Prappeda
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
Experimental cinema held the centre stage at the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards, which were declared here on Friday, with debutant Krishand R.K. scooping up the award for the Best Film and Best Original Screenplay for his film Avasavyooham, which raised questions on development and environmental concerns through a protagonist who transforms into a frog.
Krishnendu Kalesh won the award for Best Debut Director for his film Prappeda (Hawk's Muffin), a wildly experimental film which eludes classification and exists free of genre boundaries, highlighting issues related to war, plunder of land and oppressive controls by dictatorial minds.
Top honours
Dileesh Pothan won the award for the Best Director for Joji, a perceptive study of the slow unravelling of a criminal mind. Syam Pushkaran won the award for the Best Adapted Screenplay for Joji’s script based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
Revathi won the Award for the Best Actor (Female) for her portrayal of a mother battling depression and struggling to understand her son who is also having mental health issues in Bhoothakalam.
The Best Actor (Male) award was shared between Biju Menon, who aced the role of a 73-year-old, making us feel the weight of the age in his demeanor and voice in Aarkkariyam, and Joju George, for a range of performances in Nayattu, Madhuram, Thuramukham and Freedom Fight.
Sumesh Moor's power-packed performance of a marginalised man's fightback against an oppressor in Kala won him the award for the Best Character Actor (Male), while Unnimaya Prasad's performance in Joji won her the Best Character Actor (Female) award.
Nishiddho, directed by Tara Ramanujam, one of the two movies produced last year under the Kerala State Film Development Corporation's project to promote women filmmakers, shared the award for the Second Best Film with Chavittu, directed by Rahman Brothers.
Sheer variety
Screenwriter and filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza, who headed the jury, said the jury was amazed by the sheer variety of themes and subjects being tackled in Malayalam cinema.
The jury had a difficult choice to make in selecting the awards for the best film and the best actors, he said. A total of 142 films were submitted for the award. Two subcommittees viewed the initial submissions and shortlisted 29 films, which were viewed by the main jury, which also recalled two films - Bhoothakalam and Antharam.
To a question on whether the Jury had chosen to ignore Home as its producer Vijay Babu is currently absconding following a rape allegation, Mr. Mirza said the issue did not influence the jury's decision.
Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian declared the awards.
The following are the other awards:
Second Best Film
Chavittu
Director Rahman Brothers
Nishiddho
Tara Ramanujam
----------------------
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value
Hridayam
Director Vineeth Sreenivasan
-------------------
Best Character Actor (Male)
Sumesh Moor (Kala)
---------------
Best Character Actor (Female)
Unnimaya Prasad (Joji)
--------------
Best Story
Shahi Kabeer (Nayattu)
--------------
Best Composer
Hesham Abdul Wahab (Hridayam)
--------------
Best Background Music
Justin Varghese (Joji)
------------
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Pradeep Kumar ( Ravil Mayangumee... from Minnal Murali)
-------------
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Sithara Krishnakumar ( Palnilavin Poykayil... from Kaanekkane)
------------
Best Lyrics
B.K. Harinarayanan ( Kanneeru Kadanju... from Kaadakalam)
-----------
Best Editor
Mahesh Narayanan, Rajesh Rajendran (Nayattu)
------------
Best Screenplay (Original)
Krishand R.K. (Avasavyooham)
--------------
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Syam Pushkaran (Joji)
----------------
Best Cinematography
Madhu Neelakantan (Churuli)
-----------------
Best Children’s Film
Kaadakalam
Director Sakhil Raveendran
-----------------
Best Child Actor (Male)
Master Adithyan (Niraye Thathakal Ulla Maram)
--------------
Best Child Actor (Female)
Sneha Anu (Thala)
---------------
Best Art Direction
Gokuldas A.V. (Thuramukham)
-------------
Best Sync Sound
Arun Ashok, Sonu K.P. (Chavittu)
--------------------
Best Sound Mixing
Justine Jose (Minnal Murali)
------------
Best Sound Designing
Renganaath Ravee (Churuli)
-----------
Best Dubbing Artiste (Male)
No entry worth award
------------
Best Dubbing Artiste (Female)
Devi S. (Drishyam 2 for the character Rani)
-------------
Best Choreography
Arunlal (Chavittu)
------------
Best Colourist
Liju Prabhakar (Kayattam)
-------------
Best Makeup
Renjith Ambadi (Arkkariyaam)
---------------
Best Costume
Melvin J. (Minnal Murali)
--------------
Best VFX
Andrew DCruz (Minnal Murali)
-------------
Jury Mention (Actor)
Siji Pradeep (Bharathapuzha)
--------------
Special award for transpersons or women for any category
Nekha S. (Antharam)
-------------
Jury Mention (Story, Screenplay)
Sherry Govindan (Avanovilona)
--------------
Jury Mention
Jeo Baby (for conceiving the anthology film Freedom Fight)
--------------
Best Book on Cinema
Chamayam by Pattanam Rasheed
-----------
Best Article on Cinema
Malayala Cinemayile Aanoruthanmar by Jithin K.C.
--------------
Jury Mention (Book on Cinema)
Nashta Swapnangal by R.Gopalakrishnan
--------------
Jury Mention (Book on Cinema)
Focus Cinema Paadangal by Sheeba M. Kurien
----------
Jury Mention (Article)
Georgekuttiyum Malayaliyude Ubhayabhavanayum