Experience boat race through virtual reality

August 10, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the battle of snakeboats at the Nehru Trophy Boat Race on the Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on Saturday, the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS), the organiser of the annual event, is offering boat race buffs an immersive virtual reality regatta experience.

The vehicle with the VR system was flagged off by District Collector Haritha V. Kumar on Wednesday. The VR headset offers a 360-degree boat race experience. Officials said that three persons could enjoy the VR experience at a time. The vehicle will tour different parts of the district including schools until Friday. A special competition has also been arranged in the vehicle for school students.

Subcollector Sooraj Shaji and others visiting Thuzhathalam- 2023 photo exhibition at Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery at Alappuzha on Thursday.

Subcollector Sooraj Shaji and others visiting Thuzhathalam- 2023 photo exhibition at Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery at Alappuzha on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A photo exhibition ‘Thuzhathalam-2023’ organised by the Alappuzha Press Club and NTBRS publicity committee began at Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery at Alappuzha on Thursday. Subcollector Sooraj Shaji inaugurated it.

‘Vellichudan’, the signature theme song of the 69th edition of the NTBR, was released on YouTube on Thursday. The melody is composed by musician Goutham Vincent. Sudeep Kumar lent his voice to the song penned by Jayan Thomas. Mr. Vincent said the song had captured the essence of unity, competition and celebration.

