Kerala govt. extends expenditure curbs by another year

The Hindu Bureau
November 10, 2022 18:32 IST

The State government has extended the restrictions on spending in certain areas by another year citing the financial situation of the State.

The existing curbs on spending on refurbishment of government buildings and purchase of furniture and vehicles for government institutions and offices will continue for another year, a November 9 Finance Department order said.

In November 2020, the government had issued orders on expenditure control in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2021, the government had extended the curbs on the aforementioned components by one year. This has now been extended by another year, as the present financial situation calls for controls on spending, according to the Finance Department.

