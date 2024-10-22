Expelled Youth Congress leader A.K. Shanib to contest in Palakkad

Former Youth Congress State secretary A.K. Shanib, who was expelled from the Congress recently following indiscipline, will contest in the Palakkad by-election to be held on November 13. He said here on Tuesday that he would submit his nomination on Thursday.

Mr. Shanib said he had no choice but to contest against the Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil in Palakkad. His candidature is not to help the BJP, but to defeat the Congress candidate.

Mr. Shanib said that several Congress supporters and sympathisers unhappy about the current party leadership and its way of functioning had contacted him and assured their support. He said many of them were confused about their votes going towards Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Sarin, former State digital media cell head of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), he said.

Mr. Shanib said that he would not withdraw his candidature at any cost and that his candidature would be an answer to those confused voters within the Congress.

Reiterating his charges against Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Shafi Parambil, MP, Mr. Shanib said that the arrogance and undemocratic nature of the duo had destroyed the party.

