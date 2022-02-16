Expelled MSF leaders to approach UDF leadership

February 16, 2022 19:59 IST

IUML being run like private company, they say

Staff Reporter

Kozhikode

A group of Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) leaders, who were dismissed from the organisation recently for indiscipline, have said they will meet United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan and Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan to lodge a complaint against the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership.

Former MSF general secretary Latheef Thurayoor, former senior vice-president A.P. Abdusamad, former vice-president P.P. Shaijal, and former secretary M.K. Favas told the media on Wednesday that the IUML was being run like a private limited company now. These leaders were removed from the organisation after they supported former functionaries of Haritha, the women’s wing of the MSF, who had accused State president P.K. Navas and two others of making misogynist remarks.

The former MSF leaders claimed that Abid Hussain Thangal, MLA, had snatched away the minutes of a meeting in which Mr. Navas had made those remarks. It was IUML general secretary P.M.A. Salam, who said that they could remain in the party if changes were made in minutes and attendance register. They said that they would lodge a police complaint against the MLA and Mr. Salam for destroying evidence in a case registered on the issue.

They said that none of the parties in the UDF had responded to these issues. The MSF State leadership was ignoring even court orders to let the expelled leaders attend meetings.