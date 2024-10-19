Expelled CPI(M) member seeks party district secretary’s resignation

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Ernakulam district secretary C.N. Mohanan should step down owning responsibility for aiding the interests of a section that had gained control over the party through corruption and promotion of their commercial interests, V.P. Chandran, who was expelled from the party’s Thrikkakara area committee for alleged anti-party activities, has said.

The common worker had been ignored by the party leadership in Ernakulam as the district secretary was expelling party members who were not backing the section involved in fostering their vested interests, he alleged in a communication in the wake of the disciplinary action taken by the district committee following the alleged internal feud in the Poonithura local committee recently.

“Those expelled were not even allowed to present their position as the party district unit acted unilaterally. The leadership asked to cooperate with some party members in Poonithura, who had indulged in anti-party activities. The complaints raised by party workers in Poonithura against such persons were ignored by the district secretary,” he said.

