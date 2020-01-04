Expedite work on migration museum: Kadannappally

Ramachandran Kadannappally, Minister of Ports and Archaeology and Museum, on Friday instructed the authorities concerned to complete the construction of Mar Sebastian Vallopilly Memorial Migration Museum at Chempanthotty in Sreekandapuram in a time-bound manner.

The instruction was issued at a meeting chaired by the Minister in Thiruvananthapuram. KITCO, a construction consultancy, was asked to complete the first phase of construction by February 15 at a cost of ₹1 crore. In addition, ₹50 lakh allocated from the MLA’s Local Development Fund will be released.

The museum is set up by the government’s nodal agency, the Historical and Heritage Museum.

The meeting chaired by the Minister was attended by V.Venu, Principal Secretary of the Department, Members of the Content Creation Committee and top officials of the department .

The government has appointed K.C Joseph, MLA, as chairman of the Content Creation Committee, to collect information on the museum that tells the story of migration in Malabar. The Minister suggested that a a meeting be held by January 10 and the preliminary data collection completed by this month.