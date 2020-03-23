Expedite work on Alappuzha NH bypass, says Minister

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has directed authorities to expedite works related to the approach road and development of Kalarcode and Kommady junctions, part of the Alappuzha bypass project.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that the entire bypass project would be completed by April-end. The Minister blamed the contractor and National Highways Authority of India for the delay in completing the construction of approach road and development of two junctions.

The Alappuzha bypass project was first mooted four decades ago. However, it had remained on paper until the work got under way on April 10, 2015.

The bypass project consists of two rail overbridges (RoB) at Malikamukku and Kuthirapanthy. After a delay in getting permission from Railways to place girders above the railway track, the entire project had come to a halt last year. However, after a long wait, Railways gave its nod for installing girders as part of the construction of the RoB at Malikamukku, earlier this year. Subsequently, girders were placed there. Mr. Sudhakaran said that concreting over the girders would start from Monday.

According to officials, the majority of the project has been completed, but the bypass can only be opened to traffic after the completion of two RoBs.

The 6.8-km two-lane bypass road will link Kommady on the north and Kalarcode on the south and pass by the western side of National Highway 66.