Expedite steps to set up model college: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has urged the State Government to expedite steps to establish the proposed Model Degree College in the district under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, Mr. Gandhi said that the RUSA specifically provided for the establishment of new model colleges in aspirational districts in the country to address the glaring lack of access to higher education opportunities in such areas.

The proposed college was announced in 2019 but, the State government was yet to acquire land for the purpose. If the land acquisition was completed by the State as per the instructions, the Centre would provide Rs 7.2 crore for the purpose.


