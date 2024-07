T. Siddique, MLA, has urged the government to expedite steps to open the C.K. Omkaranathan Memorial Indoor Stadium at Ambileri here.

In a memorandum to Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman, the legislator said the construction work of the stadium had almost been completed at a cost of ₹35 crore, including the work on two swimming pools. However, the wooden flooring work was yet to be completed, he added.

